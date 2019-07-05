Essex: Nick Browne & Tom Westley sign new contracts at Chelmsford

Nick Browne scored 163 to help Essex to an innings win against Nottinghamshire earlier this week

Batsmen Nick Browne and Tom Westley have extended their contracts with Essex until 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Both were part of the team that won the County Championship title in 2017.

"This is a golden era for Essex and I feel this squad of players can win a lot more trophies over the next few years," said left-hander Browne, 28.

Westley, 30, played five Tests for England in 2017 and had been a target for Kent as his existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season.