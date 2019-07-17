Women's Ashes: Test your knowledge of the series and its players, past and present

Women's Ashes trophy
The Women's Ashes Test starts on 18 July
Women's Ashes Test: England v Australia
Venue: Taunton Dates: 18-21 July Start time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: In-play highlights clips, ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary and live text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 4 Long Wave, the BBC Sport website & app - full Ashes schedule

It's nearly time for the Women's Ashes Test, the centrepiece of the multi-format, points-based series between England and Australia.

But how much do you know about the players involved, and the history of the competition? Can you tell your Charlotte Edwards from your Rachael Heyhoe-Flint?

Take the plunge with our quiz - and await the umpire's verdict...

