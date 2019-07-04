Women's Ashes 2019: Australia extend lead over England with second ODI win

Media playback is not supported on this device Beaumont out for an excellent 114

Women's Ashes 2019: Second ODI, Fischer County Ground, Leicester England 217 (47.4 overs): Beaumont 114, Kimmince 5-26 Australia 218-6 (45.2overs): Perry 62, Shrubsole 3-37 Australia won by four wickets; lead multi-format series 4-0 Scorecard

Australia took a 4-0 lead in the multi-format Women's Ashes with a four-wicket win in the second one-day international against England, despite a century from Tammy Beaumont in Leicester.

Opener Beaumont hit 114 from 115 balls but her dismissal sparked an England collapse from 187-6 to 217 all out, with Delissa Kimmince taking 5-26.

Ellyse Perry then hit 62 as Australia won with more than four overs to spare.

The two sides meet in the final one-day international in Canterbury on Sunday.

The teams play three one-day internationals, three T20 internationals and one Test match throughout July, with four points for a win and two for a draw in the Test, and two points for a win in all limited-overs games.

Australia won the first ODI by two wickets on Tuesday.

England fail with the bat again

After being dismissed for 177 in the first one-day international on Tuesday, England were looking for an improvement with the bat at Grace Road.

But, after winning the toss, they made an identical start, again losing Amy Jones in the second over off the bowling of Perry.

That brought Heather Knight to the crease and she quickly found herself bogged down by the tight line of Megan Schutt.

It was a change of bowling that eventually dismissed Knight, though, the England captain caught at mid-on after attempting a heave off Ashleigh Gardner for a laboured 17 off 47 deliveries.

Beaumont, in contrast, looked much more comfortable and anchored the innings with a patient century featuring 12 fours - the lowest boundary percentage of her six ODI hundreds. However, she consistently lost partners at the other end.

Natalie Sciver was trapped lbw off the bowling of Kimmince for 15 before Fran Wilson holed out straight to Gardner on the midwicket boundary for eight.

Danni Wyatt looked spritely but her stumping by Alyssa Healy off Schutt for a run-a-ball 25 sparked a collapse, with England losing their final six wickets for 34 runs and failing to score a boundary after Beaumont's dismissal in the 40th over.

Like in the first game England caused their opponents problems with the ball, removing openers Healy and Nicole Bolton in successive overs to reduce Australia to 17-2.

England then thought they had Perry stumped for four but the Australia batter survived a tight call from the third umpire.

Media playback is not supported on this device Brunt injured celebrating wicket of Lanning

Brunt claimed the crucial wicket of captain Meg Lanning for 18 but injured her ankle celebrating and briefly limped from the field. She returned after half an hour but was then unable to bowl until the 31st over, with Australia moving on to by 126-4 at that stage.

Two wickets from Anya Shrubsole dragged England back into the game but they simply did not have enough runs to play with, with Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen able to see Australia home comfortably.

