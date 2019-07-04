Simon Katich: Australia batsman named as coach of Manchester side for The Hundred

Simon Katich has been on the coaching staff of clubs in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich has been named as the head coach of the men's Manchester-based team for the inaugural season of The Hundred.

The 43-year-old, who played 56 Tests, is the first coach to be confirmed for the eight-team tournament, which will begin in July 2020.

He will be assisted by current Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple and assistant coach Mark Chilton.

"I am incredibly excited by the opportunity," said Katich.

"This is a competition that is catching the eyes of the cricket world, in terms of the calibre of players and coaches it will attract.

"I'm so excited to start planning and working for this new side."

Katich had two spells with Lancashire as a player, and also featured for Durham, Yorkshire, Hampshire and Derbyshire in county cricket during his career.

He has previously coached Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, guiding them to the title in 2017 and 2018, and has served as assistant coach of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders since 2016.

The Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board's new format of the game, will be a white-ball competition with 100 balls per innings - with a change of ends after 10 balls and bowlers bowling five or 10 consecutive balls.

The player draft for The Hundred will take place in October.

"We've been delighted by the interest from world-class players and coaches who are excited to be part of The Hundred," said Sanjay Patel, the competition's managing director.

"Simon is a brilliant signing and a dynamic coach who will bring his cricketing knowledge and international experience to the men's Manchester team."

A name for the Manchester-based side has yet to be confirmed, but six potential names for teams emerged in May when Stobbs IP, a company specialising in branding, applied for several trademarks.