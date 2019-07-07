County Championship: 20 wickets fall on first day in Worcestershire-Derbyshire match

Luis Reece was the day's top performer, taking 4-20 with the ball in between innings of 31 and 12 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day one): Derbyshire 108: Reece 31; Morris 4-26, Leach 3-33 & 19-0 Worcestershire 113: Reece 4-30, Hudson-Prentice 3-27 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (3 pts) by 14 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire and Derbyshire each took 10 wickets on day one of their County Championship game at Kidderminster.

After Derbyshire reached lunch on 63-3, home skipper Joe Leach had three scalps in seven balls to launch an astonishing afternoon of 11 wickets in the session with Charlie Morris also taking 4-26.

Bowled out for 108, Derbyshire then hit back to dismiss the Pears for 113, Luis Reece leading the way with 4-20.

But there were no more alarms as the visitors closed on 19-0, a lead of 14.

On top of Leach's efforts (3-33), Morris' figures from 13 overs took his wicket tally in the Championship this season to 30, while Ed Barnard claimed 2-22.

Reece top scored with 31 and then reached 12 not out second time around, safely negotiating seven overs with Billy Godleman (7).

But no Worcestershire batsman could make more than 20, number 10 Dillon Pennington, who had earlier taken his first wicket of the season, top scoring with 18.

Reece was well backed by Ravi Rampaul and former Sussex paceman Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who took 3-27 to follow his eye-catching debut last week when he took a wicket with his first ball in a Championship game, and made 99 and 0.

This is the second game to be staged by Worcestershire at Chester Road, Kidderminster while New Road in Worcester is being cleaned up following their latest flood.