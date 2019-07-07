County Championship: Shaw and Higgins put Gloucestershire on top against Middlesex
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day one):
|Middlesex 172: Malan 28; Shaw 4-33, Higgins 3-52
|Gloucestershire 59-2: Dent 27*; Roland-Jones 2-15
|Middlesex 0 pts, Gloucestershire 3 pts
|Scorecard
Josh Shaw took three prize scalps as Gloucestershire triggered a Middlesex collapse which put Division Two's bottom club in trouble at Northwood.
Shaw removed Sam Robson (23), Dawid Malan (28) and Nick Gubbins (26) in his 4-33, and Ryan Higgins took 3-52 as his old club slipped from 98-2 to 139-8.
They were eventually bowled out for 172 before two Toby Roland-Jones wickets in reply lifted their spirits.
But Gloucestershire steadied the ship to reach 59-2 and trail by just 113.