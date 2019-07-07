County Championship: Essex continue title charge dismissing Yorkshire for 208

Simon Harmer (right) has taken 53 County Championship wickets so far this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day one): Yorkshire 208: Brook 46, Fraine 29; Harmer 5-76, Porter 2-40 Essex 122-3: Westley 52*, Cook 27; Patterson 1-11 Essex (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (2 pts) by 86 runs Scorecard

Simon Harmer ensured Essex kept up their pursuit of leaders County Championship leaders Somerset with 5-76 as Yorkshire were bowled out for 208.

The South African took his wicket tally to 53 in the Championship this season before Essex closed on 122-3 in reply.

Only Harry Brook (46) made a significant score for Yorkshire, who started the game third in Division One.

Tom Westley became the first to pass 50 on either side as he reached his half-century before stumps off 102 balls.

Essex will resume 86 runs behind Yorkshire as they hope to keep pace with Somerset, who have a 15-point lead at the top, and lay a platform for a sixth win in their past seven games.

Despite losing the toss, they reduced Yorkshire to 69-4 before Brook and Jonny Tattersall (23) appeared to be counter-attacking with a fifth-wicket partnership of 59 off just 77 balls.

But Harmer struck with his last and first balls either side of lunch to dismiss both Brook and Tattersall to leave the visitors 129-6.

Some lusty blows down the order from Keshav Maharaj (26) and Matthew Fisher (25) did at least help push Yorkshire past 200,

But after losing Nick Browne early for just eight to a superb one-handed caught and bowled by Fisher and Alastair Cook edging Steven Patterson behind for 27, Westley and Dan Lawrence (13) added 44 for the third wicket to make it Essex's day.