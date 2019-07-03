County Championship: Somerset beat Hampshire to stay top of Division One

Somerset have won six of their eight County Championship matches so far this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 408: Hildreth 105; Abbott 6-84 & 358-8 dec: Azhar Ali 79, Banton 70 Hampshire 349: Northeast 101; J Overton 5-70 & 104: Leach 3-14 Somerset (24 pts) beat Hampshire (6 pts) by 313 runs Scorecard

Somerset maintained their position at the top of Division One with a 313-run victory over Hampshire at Taunton.

The visitors were all out before lunch for 104 chasing 418 to win.

Resuming on 12-1, Hampshire slipped to 28-4 as Lewis Gregory (2-20) and Jamie Overton (2-24) struck early on.

Jack Leach (3-14) took the key wicket of first-innings centurion Sam Northeast (23) and fellow spinner Dom Bess chipped in with 2-12 to wrap up the innings in 34.2 overs.

Hampshire, who started third, are now 45 points behind Somerset in the table with six matches left to play.

Essex - who are close to completing victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge - remain the closest challengers to Somerset, who are hoping to win their first County Championship title.

Somerset sought early breakthroughs and got three of them in the first six overs of the day.

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane's attempted drive to a Gregory outswinger ended up in the hands of Overton at second slip, before Overton accounted for nightwatchman Kyle Abbott and fellow South African Rilee Rossouw.

Northeast and James Fuller held things up with a fifth-wicket stand of 57, but a Hampshire team with two top-order batsmen struggling with injuries could not halt Somerset's victory charge.

Tom Alsop came out at number 10 but Joe Weatherley was unable to bat, meaning Mason Crane's dismissal signalled the end of the match.