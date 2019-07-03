County Championship: Essex complete innings victory against Nottinghamshire

Nick Browne, Simon Harmer and Dan Lawrence all made crucial contributions in Essex's victory

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day four): Nottinghamshire 213 & 183: Duckett 39, Ashwin 35; Harmer 4-35 Essex 519-9 dec: Browne 163, Bopara 135, Lawrence 64; Broad 3-75, Ashwin 3-162 Essex (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (2 pts) by an innings and 123 runs Scorecard

Essex completed an innings win against Nottinghamshire to strengthen their grip on second place in Division One and heap more pressure on the hosts.

Their third successive win was also Notts' fifth defeat of the campaign to leave them rooted to the bottom.

Essex took less than an hour after lunch to take the remaining five wickets after Notts resumed their second innings on 100-5.

Simon Harmer (4-35) took three of those as Notts were dismissed for just 183.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (35), on his Nottinghamshire debut, was the last man to fall as he miscued a pull shot off Jamie Porter to Peter Siddle.

Ben Duckett (39) was the first of Harmer's three victims when he was caught off an under edge by Adam Wheater, who finished the match with seven catches.

Essex picked up their second innings victory in their past three matches to take 22 points from their trip to Trent Bridge.

But despite their win, they lost ground on leaders Somerset, who took maximum points from their victory against Hampshire to move 15 points clear at the top.

Nottinghamshire, still without a win this season, find themselves 24 points adrift at the foot of the table. The gap will get wider once Warwickshire's match against Kent at Canterbury is completed.