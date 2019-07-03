County Championship: Dom Sibley hits career-best 244 in Warwickshire draw with Kent

Dom Sibley faced 491 balls and scored 34 fours in his 244

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four): Kent 585-7 dec: Bell-Drummond 166, Dickson 161; Wainman 3-112 Warwickshire 574-7 dec: Sibley 244, Rhodes 109: Stewart 2-120 Kent (10 pts) drew with Warwickshire (9 pts) Scorecard

Dom Sibley was dismissed for 244 as Warwickshire's run-fest with Kent meandered towards an inevitable draw.

Sibley took his overnight tally of 207 past Billy Root's 229 for Glamorgan against Northants to post the highest County Championship score this season.

Sibley's knock helped his side reach 574-7 declared, with Ben Mike finishing unbeaten on 45.

They ended 11 runs shy of Kent's first-innings total when a draw was agreed on day four at Canterbury.

Sibley, who beat his own career-best score of 242 made against Yorkshire for Surrey in 2013, resumed the final day in confident manner and Warwickshire soon scored the 36 runs they needed to avoid having to follow-on.

That ended slim, lingering hopes of a positive result in Kent's favour and the game petered out with little excitement in the afternoon and evening sessions.

Meanwhile, Kent's South African Test all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has been recalled by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure in order to rest a foot injury.

Mulder is expected to be involved in either the full Test side or the "A" team when they tour India at the end of August.

He averaged 28.50 with the bat in his three appearances for Kent and took 10 wickets at an average of 30.70.

Director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website: "It is a great pity Wiaan is unable to finish his stint with us. He is an exceptional young man with a great cricketing future."