County Championship: Yorkshire beat Surrey in thrilling finish

Ben Coad (left) and Keshav Maharaj (right) ripped through Surrey's middle order to swing the game in Yorkshire's favour

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day four): Yorkshire 327 & 352: Lyth 68; S Curran 3-90 Surrey 362 & 194: Elgar 71; Maharaj 3-69, Coad 2-30 Yorkshire (22 pts) beat Surrey (7 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire beat Surrey by 123 runs on a dramatic final day at Scarborough.

Ben Coad (48) and Duanne Olivier added 49 runs to the Tykes' overnight total before they were all out for 352, setting Surrey a target of 318 to win.

Surrey got off to a solid start but suffered a middle-order collapse either side of tea after Dean Elgar was run out for 71, going from 157-2 to 163-7.

Jamie Smith led the resistance but the hosts persisted and Olivier took the last wicket with 10 balls to spare.

Coad had resumed on 16 not out and ended up narrowly missing out on his maiden first-class half-century, hitting seven fours and one six in his 42-ball innings which boosted Yorkshire's total and their hopes of victory.

Surrey began their chase comfortably, reaching 68-0 at lunch, before the departures of Mark Stoneman (46) and Scott Borthwick (24) left them 136-2.

The visitors appeared well set but Elgar was needlessly run out following good work by David Willey, and Coad (2-30) removed Ben Foakes' off-stump and had Sam Curran caught behind as Surrey lost three wickets without adding a run.

After tea Keshav Maharaj (3-69) dispatched Ryan Patel and Rikki Clarke as Yorkshire bowled seven consecutive maiden overs to increase the pressure on the batsmen.

Jordan Clark resisted for an hour alongside Smith, scoring one run from 58 deliveries, before being bowled by Olivier and Morne Morkel was subsequently run out without facing from the very next ball.

Gareth Batty and Smith looked like they may navigate the final 10 overs of the day but, after Yorkshire took the new ball with three overs remaining, Olivier had Batty caught in the slips to leave Surrey 194 all out.

Yorkshire move up to third in the Division One table, 36 points behind leaders Somerset, while Surrey are sixth - 39 points ahead of bottom side Nottinghamshire.