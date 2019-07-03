County Championship: Dawid Malan hits highest first-class score as Middlesex & Derbyshire draw

Dawid Malan in action for Middlesex
Dawid Malan's 199 featured 22 fours and lasted 516 minutes
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day four):
Derbyshire 557-6 dec & 178-6: Du Plooy 69*, Hosein 61; Sowter 3-89
Middlesex 520: Malan 199, Simpson 115; Du Plooy 2-42, Palladino 2-44
Derbyshire (12 pts) drew with Middlesex (9 pts)
Scorecard

David Malan hit his highest first-class score but fell a run short of a maiden double century as Middlesex played out a predictable draw with Derbyshire.

The England batsman moved on from 177 overnight before giving a return catch to spinner Matt Critchley to end his 224-run stand with John Simpson (115).

Middlesex reached 520 and Derbyshire's 37-run lead looked slender as they slipped to 39-4 in the second innings.

But Leus du Plooy's unbeaten 69 and Harvey Hosein (61) ensured a draw.

Du Plooy took his match tally to 187 following his 118 in the first-innings.

Nathan Sowter was the pick of the Middlesex bowlers with 3-89, but there was never any serious threat of a win for either side and a draw was agreed just before 17:00 BST on day four.

