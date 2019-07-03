County Championship: Cameron Bancroft steers Durham to draw with Lancashire

Durham captain Cameron Bancroft
Cameron Bancroft passed 500 Championship runs for the season during his innings on day four at Sedbergh School
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sedbergh School (day four):
Lancashire 337 & 247: Vilas 85; Rimmington 4-42
Durham 281 & 194-6: Bancroft 92*; Mahmood 3-58
Lancashire (11 pts) drew with Durham (9 pts)
Scorecard

Cameron Bancroft scored an unbeaten 92 to help Durham to a Division Two draw with promotion-chasing Lancashire.

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas once again top-scored for his side with 85 in their second-innings total of 247.

That left Durham 304 to win off a minimum of 79 overs and they started poorly as Saqib Mahmood (3-58) struck in successive overs to leave them 11-2.

But skipper Bancroft's knock, adding to his first-innings 77, steered the visitors to 194-6 at the close.

Lancashire's England seamer James Anderson, who went off injured with tightness in his calf on day three, batted with a runner but did not bowl for the hosts.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you