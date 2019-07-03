County Championship: Worcestershire hold out for draw against Glamorgan

Marnus Labuschagne's two centuries were unable to force victory for Glamorgan

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 449 & 246-5 dec: Labuschagne 100, Selman 58; D'Oliveira 2-90 Worcestershire 370: D'Oliveira 103, Barnard 56; Hogan 5-62 & 143-1 Ferguson 70*, Mitchell 64* Glamorgan (13 pts) drew with Worcestershire (10 pts) Scorecard

Promotion-chasing Glamorgan were unable to press home their advantage in Cardiff as Worcestershire comfortably batted out time for a draw.

Set 326 in 66 overs, the visitors were 143-1 when the teams agreed a draw.

Callum Ferguson (70 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (64 not out) shared a secure second-wicket stand of 135.

Glamorgan had declared at lunch at 246-5, after Worcestershire prevented them from accelerating in the first session.

Brett D'Oliveira followed his first-innings heroics by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for 100 and Nick Selman, Labuschagne becoming the first Glamorgan batsman in 14 years to score two centuries in a match.

Dan Douthwaite's muscular 40 was the only real impetus for the home side, and two full sessions did not prove enough for their bowlers to threaten with the game fizzling out in a tame draw as the pitch flattened out in the sunshine.

Australian Ferguson demonstrated his international pedigree with his highest Championship score, as Worcestershire reached the halfway mark of their campaign with a third draw to add to two wins and two losses.

Meanwhile, club captain Chris Cooke, out since mid-May with an ankle injury, made a century on his Glamorgan return for the second XI away to Sussex.