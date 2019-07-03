Reece Topley: Sussex sign England limited-overs paceman for rest of season

Reece Topley left Hampshire at the end of the 2018 season

Sussex have signed England limited-overs bowler Reece Topley on a deal until the end of the season.

The left-arm paceman, 25, has struggled with persistent injuries, including a stress fracture in his back which ruled him out for most of 2018.

Topley has played 10 one-day games and six T20 internationals for England.

"I've had to take a step back with my game for a while, so to be back in a place where I can contribute for Sussex is really exciting," said Topley.

The former Hampshire and Essex bowler continued: "I'm looking forward not only to be playing again, but to being back in the dressing room and working with the rest of the squad and the coaches here at the club."

Head coach Jason Gillespie added: "Reece is back to fitness and excited about the opportunity to play for Sussex.

"We've had our fair share of guys unavailable for various reasons this season, so to have another bowling option for the rest of the season is great news."

Topley will be available to play in all formats from 19 July.