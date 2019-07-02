Women's Ashes 2019: Australia take lead over England with nervy ODI win

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The greatest catch I have ever seen' - Haynes takes a stunning catch to dismiss Shrubsole

Women's Ashes 2019: First ODI, Fischer County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester England 177 (46.5 overs): Sciver 64, Perry 3-43 Australia 178-8 (42.3 overs): Healy 66, Ecclestone 3-34 Australia won by two wickets Scorecard

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the multi-format Women's Ashes with a nervy two-wicket victory in the first one-day international against England.

Having been put in to bat, England slipped to 19-4 but Nat Sciver's 64 helped get them to 177 with Ellyse Perry taking 3-43 at Leicester.

Alyssa Healy then top-scored with 66 as Australia, who had been 105-5, chased the target with two wickets to spare.

England will look to draw level at the same venue on Thursday.

England's top order fails

Media playback is not supported on this device Jones falls to Perry in the second over of the match

After Tammy Beaumont hit the first ball of the match to the boundary, England's top order capitulated.

Amy Jones, who had scored five half-centuries in her previous six ODIs, was cramped for room by the impressive Perry and got a top edge to be dismissed without scoring.

The hosts then lost three wickets with the score on 19. Beaumont dragged on, Sarah Taylor was bowled through the gate and captain Heather Knight was trapped lbw as they endured a nightmare start on a good batting pitch.

The middle order responded well with Sciver playing some glorious cover drives in a well-constructed innings and there were useful contributions from Fran Wilson (15) - who was wrongly given out, sparking a debate about the availability of DRS in the series - Katherine Brunt (20), Laura Marsh (24 not out) and Sophie Ecclestone (27).

Inspired to try cricket? Find out how to get into cricket with our inclusive guide.

With the ball, England were much more impressive. Brunt dismissed Australia captain Meg Lanning and had Healy dropped. The all-rounder now has the most all-format Women's Ashes wickets for England (52), overtaking Myrtle Maclagan.

The spin duo of Ecclestone and Marsh took a combined 5-65 to ensure a tight finish but ultimately England did not have enough runs on the board, finding the balance of attacking to take wickets, while restricting scoring, too difficult.

More to follow.