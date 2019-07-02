County Championship: Dawid Malan ton steers Middlesex towards draw against Derbyshire

Dawid Malan has played 15 Tests for England, averaging 27.84 with the bat

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 557-6 dec: Du Plooy 118, Godleman 102, Hudson-Prentice 99, Reece 96, Dal 92 Middlesex 436-6: Malan 177*, Simpson 91*; Reece 2-82 Middlesex (4 pts) trail Derbyshire (7 pts) by 121 runs Scorecard

Dawid Malan scored an unbeaten 177 as Middlesex successfully avoided the follow-on and edged their Division Two game against Derbyshire towards a draw.

Malan was on 39 overnight as Middlesex replied to 557-6 and he batted all day to guide his side to 436-6 at stumps.

The England batsman, who last played a Test in August 2018, hit 19 fours in his 344-ball innings, which has lasted three minutes shy of eight hours.

Malan's main support came from John Simpson, who finished unbeaten on 91.

Middlesex had looked in a little bit of danger when nightwatchman Steven Finn was the first man out, bowled by Logan van Beek to leave them on 159-4.

But although Max Holden (10) and George Scott (23) did not hang around long, Malan and Simpson put on 185.