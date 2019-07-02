County Championship: Yorkshire build second-innings lead over Surrey

Adam Lyth has scored six half-centuries in the Championship for Yorkshire this season but is still awaiting his first century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three): Yorkshire 327 & 303-9: Lyth 68; S Curran 3-75 Surrey 362: Stoneman 100; Coad 3-60, Maharaj 3-75 Yorkshire (6 pts) lead Surrey (7 pts) by 268 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire built a 268-run lead over Surrey as Adam Lyth hit a half-century on day three at Scarborough.

The Tykes started their second innings 35 runs behind, and Will Fraine (43) and Lyth shared an opening stand of 94 to put the hosts ahead by lunch.

They slipped to 168-4 after Lyth (68) departed but David Willey's cameo of 43 helped them rally in the afternoon.

Surrey hit back after tea, with Sam Curran taking 3-75, as Yorkshire reached 303-9 at stumps.

Ryan Patel took the only wicket of the morning, as Fraine was caught at backward point by Jordan Clark, but the visitors made progress as they took three wickets in the afternoon session.

Curran trapped Gary Ballance lbw for 23 before Lyth edged behind and Rikki Clarke (2-36) removed Jack Leaning for a duck shortly afterwards.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (42) and Jonathan Tattersall (38) helped Yorkshire rebuild, but Kohler-Cadmore went after tea when he was stumped by Ben Foakes off the bowling of Gareth Batty.

Surrey gained momentum after taking the new ball, as Curran had Tattersall (38) and Willey caught in the slips and Morne Morkel got in on the act to remove Keshav Maharaj and Steven Patterson, halting the progress of the Yorkshire tail.

Ben Coad (16 not out) hit a couple of boundaries in the last over of the day to boost his side's lead and leave the final day finely poised.