County Championship: Dom Sibley hits double ton as Warwickshire-Kent heads towards draw

Dom Sibley's third century of the season, was his third against Kent and his seventh for the Bears

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three): Kent 585-7 dec: Bell-Drummond 166, Dickson 161, Robinson 78, Crawley 72; Wainman 3-112 Warwickshire 400-3: Sibley 207*, Rhodes 109 Warwickshire (4 pts) trail Kent (5 pts) by 185 runs Scorecard

Dominic Sibley hit a superb unbeaten double century and became the first man to reach 1,000 first-class runs this season as Warwickshire all-but ensured a draw against Kent at Canterbury.

Opener Sibley pressed his claims for an England call-up in fine style, scoring 31 fours in his 409-ball 207 not out.

He shared a first-wicket stand of 221 with Will Rhodes, who scored 109.

Sibley continued to shine as the visitors reached 400-3 at the close of day three, still trailing by 185 runs.

The away side need another 35 runs to avoid the follow-on but, with seven wickets in hand on a glorious batting track, there seems little chance of anything other than a draw.

Sibley was already averaging 56.50 from 13 County Championship innings this season and reached his third three-figure score in a opening stand of 221 runs with Rhodes.

Rhodes was caught behind off Grant Stewart and although Rob Yates swiftly followed for just three, Sam Hain (40) and Adam Hose (18 not out) provided decent support for the impressive Sibley.

He had 825 first-class runs in 2019 going into this game, 678 in the Championship, as well as his scores of 19 and 128 for the MCC in the Champion County game against Surrey in March.

He pipped Glamorgan's Marnus Labsuchagne to the milestone, the Australia international doing likewise a few minutes after Sibley.

Sibley went on to easily beat his previous best score of 144 for the Bears, set against Sussex last September, on a frustrating day for the hosts.

He is also the first batsman to make a double century in Division One this season.

It is the second of his career, since making 242 in only his third first-class match against Yorkshire for Surrey in 2013.