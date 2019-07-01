Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets in first of three one-day internationals

All-rounder Mark Adair took four wickets for Ireland

First one-day international, Bready Zimbabwe 254-9 (50 overs): Ervine 105, Burl 49*; Adair 4-73 Ireland 258-6 (48.3 overs): Balbirnie 101, Stirling 57; Chatara 3-36 Ireland won by four wickets Scorecard

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets at Bready in the first of three one-day internationals between the sides.

After being put in, Zimbabwe made 254-9 off their 50 overs, Craig Ervine scoring 105 and Ryan Burl 49 not out, while seamer Mark Adair took 4-73.

Ireland reached 258-6 in reply to win with nine balls to spare, Andrew Balbirnie top-scoring with 101 and Paul Stirling contributing 57.

Balbirnie and Stirling shared a second-wicket partnership of 105.

Northern Knights all-rounders Adair and Shane Getkate, who had taken 2-33, followed up their impressive bowling performances by ending unbeaten on 21 and 16 respectively.

Tendai Chatara was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers with 3-36, with Kyle Jarvis taking 2-43.

The sides will meet in two further one-day internationals at Stormont in Belfast on Thursday and Sunday, before playing three T20 matches.

Zimbabwe pulled out of the women's series, which was due to be played in parallel with the men's fixtures, last week because of financial issues.