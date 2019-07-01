County Championship: Ben Sanderson's 6-37 put Northants in control at Sussex

Ben Sanderson's 6-37 are his best bowling figures of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Northamptonshire 273 & 212-4: Vasconcelos 88, Newton 54; Sakande 2-54 Sussex 106: Rawlins 31; Sanderson 6-37, Hutton 3-47 Northamptonshire (5 pts) lead Sussex (3 pts) by 379 runs Scorecard

Winless Northamptonshire moved closer to a first County Championship victory of the season thanks to Ben Sanderson's 6-37 against Sussex at Hove.

The hosts resumed on 7-2 in reply to Northants' 273 and were all out for 106 in 44.1 overs to trail by 167 runs.

Sussex's batsmen looked low on confidence while the visitors profited from some magnificent slip catching.

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Rob Newton put on 108 for Northants' first wicket as they closed on 212-4, a lead of 379.

Northants will look to build an unassailable lead as they look to move off the bottom of Division Two, with Rob Keogh (21 not out) and Nathan Buck (1 not out) to resume in the middle on day three.

After the dismissal of Newton (54), Sussex took wickets at steady intervals - including that of Vasconcelos for 88 - but it was too little, too late and they still have six sessions to survive.