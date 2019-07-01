County Championship: Warwickshire fight back after Daniel Bell-Drummond ton for Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummomd
Daniel Bell-Drummond is Division One's fifth-highest run-scorer this season with 538 runs in 15 innings
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two):
Kent 585-7 dec: Bell-Drummond 166, Dickson 161, Robinson 78, Crawley 72; Wainman 3-112
Warwickshire 142-0: Rhodes 70, Sibley 60
Warwickshire (1 pt) trail Kent (5 pts) by 433 runs
Openers Dom Sibley and Will Rhodes led a Warwickshire fightback after Daniel Bell-Drummond's highest County Championship score put Kent in charge.

Bell-Drummond (166) made his 10th first-class century in Kent's 585-7 declared as the batsmen dominated.

Bowlers toiled as just five wickets fell on day two with Warwickshire's James Wainman claiming 3-112.

The visitors closed 443 runs behind on 142-0, with Rhodes unbeaten on 70 and Sibley 60 not out.

Kent resumed day two on 338-2 with Sean Dickson 146 not out and Bell-Drummond unbeaten on 68.

Dickson (161) added just 15 to his overnight score before falling to Wainman, who was making his first-class debut, before Bell-Drummond went on to reach three figures for the first time in the Championship this season.

The 25-year-old then went past his previous Championship best of 154 against Hampshire in September 2014 before being caught behind off Wainman.

His third-wicket stand with Dickson was worth 197 and he added 86 for the fifth wicket with wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson, who made 78.

Wainman's first outing as a Championship bowler also saw him see off Kent captain Heino Kuhn for 17.

