Glamorgan’s Charlie Hemphrey sits out Worcestershire game

Yorkshire-born batsman Charlie Hemphrey joined Glamorgan from Queensland

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Glamorgan v Worcestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 30 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online, BBC Hereford & Worcester AM; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will be without opener Charlie Hemphrey, who is on paternity leave, for their Championship game against Worcestershire in Cardiff.

Owen Morgan will be promoted to open with the team fielding an extra seam bowler.

Paceman Marchant de Lange is rested on rotation.

Two seamers from Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey and Roman Walker will come into the side.

Hemphrey has played in every match to date, while Morgan last opened for the first team in 2017 with his appearances since then coming in the middle order.

"It's a vacancy that's become available and I've been doing it (opening) a lot for the second team so I'm more used to it and it's a challenge I'm looking forward to," Morgan told BBC Sport Wales.

"Technically I'm quite suited to it, but it's the mindset of being able to bat all day and see off the new ball that's the difference."

His highest score of 103 not out came as a night-watchman in a victory over Worcestershire in 2016.

Glamorgan go into the match on top of the table, but having played more games than most of their rivals.

Worcestershire are in seventh, 43 points behind but with two games in hand.

"The morale in the changing-room is very good, I don't think anyone would have expected us to be top of the table if I'm honest, but long may it continue," added Morgan.

It is the first Championship game at Sophia Gardens since April because of international matches at the ground, with Newport and Swansea hosting the last two home games for Glamorgan.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Morgan, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Douthwaite, Cullen, Wagg, de Lange, Carey, van der Gugten, Walker.

Worcestershire (from): TBC