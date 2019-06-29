Virat Kohli: India captain surprised by England's struggles

India will wear an orange and blue shirt against England to avoid a clash of colours

India captain Virat Kohli says he is surprised hosts England are struggling to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup on home soil.

If England lose against India at Edgbaston on Sunday, their fate may be taken out of their hands.

"Everyone is surprised. We thought England were probably going to dominate in their own conditions," said Kohli.

"But I said at the beginning of the tournament, pressure is going to be a massive factor."

England have lost their last two matches, against Sri Lanka and Australia, while they were also beaten by Pakistan earlier in the competition.

After going into the tournament rated as the best one-day international side in the world, they now need to win their final two group stage matches, against India and New Zealand, to progress to the semi-finals.

If they slip up, that could allow Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka to qualify at their expense.

Since their loss to Australia, England's Jonny Bairstow has criticised the media - suggesting journalists are "waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat".

Former England captain Michael Vaughan responded by saying Bairstow's comments were "negative and pathetic".

"Other teams have outplayed England on occasions, that can happen to any side," added Kohli. "England have to sort out their own issues I guess.

"The more basic you can keep things at a tournament like a World Cup, the better.

"The more you attach emotion or excitement to it the more you put too much pressure to a situation."