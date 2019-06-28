Zimbabwe women's tour to Ireland cancelled because of funding issues

Laura Delany was scheduled to make her return from injury against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe women's team have pulled out of next month's six-game tour to Ireland because of financial issues.

Three 50-over games at Oak Hill were to be followed by three Twenty20 internationals at Stormont and Bready.

"With the team due to arrive on Sunday, there is clearly no time to find an alternate," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"We are all desperately sorry for the players, fans, staff and volunteers who planned to be at these matches."

It would have been a first series in charge for interim Irish coach Ed Joyce, who will lead the side through to the T20 World Cup qualifier in August/September.

Six games between Zimbabwe men's team and Ireland will still go ahead next month despite Friday's announcement.

Duetrom added that there will be "significant and costly considerations for Cricket Ireland - including venue hire and management, infrastructure hire, training days, catering, hotel, accommodation and promotional costs".

"We are additionally conscious that this series was an important piece of our preparations for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

"We will look into alternative arrangements so our senior Women's team will not be completely disadvantaged by these disappointing circumstances.

"This will not impact upon the men's tour, which will proceed as scheduled. We will make further information available as it comes to hand."