Varun Chopra: Sussex sign Essex batsman on three-match loan deal

Varun Chopra helped Warwickshire and Essex win the County Championship in 2012 and 2017 respectively

Sussex have signed Essex batsman Varun Chopra on a three-match loan deal.

The opener, 32, will be available for their County Championship Division Two games against Northants and Lancashire, as well as one with Australia A.

Chopra has 10,033 first-class runs to his name but has not played a four-day match for Essex this season.

"We feel that adding Varun to our squad sends a good message that performances are being taken into account," said Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

He told BBC Radio Sussex: "He's an experienced opening batsman who's played a lot of County Championship cricket, and he'll just come in and add that run-making ability."

Chopra will return to Essex in time for the start of their T20 Blast campaign on 18 July.