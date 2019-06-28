Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka's semi-final hopes dented by South Africa

Media playback is not supported on this device Rabada gets Karunaratne with the first delivery of the match

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Chester-le-Street Sri Lanka 204 (49.3 overs): K Perera 30, Avishka 30; Pretorius 3-25 South Africa 206-1 (37.2 overs): Amla 80*, Du Plessis 96* South Africa won by nine wickets Scorecard; Table; Schedule

Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals were dented as South Africa thrashed them by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street.

Victory would have taken Sri Lanka level on points with fourth-placed England, but they stay in seventh.

No player scored more than 30 as they were bowled out for a turgid 230 in the final over of their innings.

South Africa completed the win in 37.2 overs with Faf du Plessis making 96 not out and Hashim Amla an unbeaten 80.

The Proteas were already eliminated going into the match, and this was just their second victory in the competition.

Sri Lanka remain two points behind England and still have two matches remaining.

The biggest threats to England's top-four place are now likely to be Pakistan and Bangladesh, with the former playing Afghanistan on Saturday.

World Cup group table Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts 1 Australia (Q) 7 6 1 0 0 0.906 12 2 India 6 5 0 0 1 1.16 11 3 New Zealand 7 5 1 0 1 1.028 11 4 England 7 4 3 0 0 1.051 8 5 Bangladesh 7 3 3 0 1 -0.133 7 6 Pakistan 7 3 3 0 1 -0.976 7 7 Sri Lanka 7 2 3 0 2 -1.186 6 8 South Africa 8 2 5 0 1 -0.08 5 9 West Indies 7 1 5 0 1 -0.32 3 10 Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0 -1.634 0

Sri Lanka fluff their lines

Before their surprise win over England at Headingley on Friday, few expected Sri Lanka to challenge for the semi-final places - and this performance saw them revert to their form at the start of the tournament.

They made a terrible start, losing captain Dimuth Karunaratne to the first ball of the match, before recovering to reach 67-1 in the 10th over.

Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando both made 30, but Sri Lanka never recovered from their departures to poor shots in a 10-ball spell.

Only Karunaratne, who fell fended an aggressive Kagiso Rabada bouncer to second slip, could claim he was dismissed by a good delivery, and the rest of the batsmen struggled to find an appropriate pace at which to bat.

There were 187 dot balls, the most in any innings in this tournament, and South Africa were always able to apply pressure.

Sri Lanka were then toothless with the ball, with the Proteas' measured approach showing their score to be well below par.

Media playback is not supported on this device A swarm of bees forces the players to take evasion action at Chester-le-Street

More to follow.