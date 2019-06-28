Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka's semi-final hopes dented by South Africa

By Matthew Henry

BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

Rabada gets Karunaratne with the first delivery of the match
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Chester-le-Street
Sri Lanka 204 (49.3 overs): K Perera 30, Avishka 30; Pretorius 3-25
South Africa 206-1 (37.2 overs): Amla 80*, Du Plessis 96*
South Africa won by nine wickets
Scorecard; Table; Schedule

Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals were dented as South Africa thrashed them by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street.

Victory would have taken Sri Lanka level on points with fourth-placed England, but they stay in seventh.

No player scored more than 30 as they were bowled out for a turgid 230 in the final over of their innings.

South Africa completed the win in 37.2 overs with Faf du Plessis making 96 not out and Hashim Amla an unbeaten 80.

The Proteas were already eliminated going into the match, and this was just their second victory in the competition.

Sri Lanka remain two points behind England and still have two matches remaining.

The biggest threats to England's top-four place are now likely to be Pakistan and Bangladesh, with the former playing Afghanistan on Saturday.

World Cup group table
RankTeamPWLTNRRRPts
1Australia (Q)761000.90612
2India650011.1611
3New Zealand751011.02811
4England743001.0518
5Bangladesh73301-0.1337
6Pakistan73301-0.9767
7Sri Lanka72302-1.1866
8South Africa82501-0.085
9West Indies71501-0.323
10Afghanistan70700-1.6340

Sri Lanka fluff their lines

Before their surprise win over England at Headingley on Friday, few expected Sri Lanka to challenge for the semi-final places - and this performance saw them revert to their form at the start of the tournament.

They made a terrible start, losing captain Dimuth Karunaratne to the first ball of the match, before recovering to reach 67-1 in the 10th over.

Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando both made 30, but Sri Lanka never recovered from their departures to poor shots in a 10-ball spell.

Only Karunaratne, who fell fended an aggressive Kagiso Rabada bouncer to second slip, could claim he was dismissed by a good delivery, and the rest of the batsmen struggled to find an appropriate pace at which to bat.

There were 187 dot balls, the most in any innings in this tournament, and South Africa were always able to apply pressure.

Sri Lanka were then toothless with the ball, with the Proteas' measured approach showing their score to be well below par.

Media playback is not supported on this device

A swarm of bees forces the players to take evasion action at Chester-le-Street

More to follow.

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you