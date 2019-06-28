Cricket World Cup: Jonny Bairstow 'negative and pathetic' says Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device

Australia's Starc and Behrendorff blew England away on Tuesday

Jonny Bairstow's claim that people are waiting for England to fail at the World Cup is "negative and pathetic", says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

England opener Bairstow was responding to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered back-to-back losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

"Never has an England team had so much support, but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny," Vaughan said in an Instagram post.

England currently sit fourth in the group table - the last of the semi-final places - with games to come against India and New Zealand.

Victory over India on Sunday would give England's qualification chances a huge boost. If they lose, it will come down to their final match against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, as well as other results.

"People were waiting for us to fail," said Yorkshire's Bairstow.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat.

"It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport."

But Vaughan responded on Friday: "How wrong can @jbairstow21 be. Never has an England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis.

"With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though. It's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games!!!"

Pietersen said one-day skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a clip from BBC Radio 5 Live of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

"As he said, he's been in two atrocious World Cups himself," the England opener responded. "We're still in the World Cup and we're playing a great brand of cricket.

"It is just showbiz. They are paid to have an opinion."

World Cup group table
RankTeamPWLTNRRRPts
1Australia (Q)761000.90612
2India650011.1611
3New Zealand751011.02811
4England743001.0518
5Bangladesh73301-0.1337
6Pakistan73301-0.9767
7Sri Lanka62202-1.1196
8West Indies71501-0.323
9South Africa71501-0.3243
10Afghanistan70700-1.6340

The remaining fixtures

England: India (30 June), New Zealand (3 July).

Sri Lanka: South Africa (28 June), West Indies (1 July), India (6 July).

Bangladesh: India (2 July), Pakistan (5 July).

Pakistan: Afghanistan (29 June), Bangladesh (5 July).

Top Stories

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you