Matt Quinn: Essex fast bowler signs deal until end of 2021 season

Matt Quinn has taken five wickets in four games for Essex this season

Essex fast-bowler Matt Quinn has signed a new contract with the county until the end of the 2021 season.

New Zealander Quinn, 26, joined Essex in December 2015 but is not an overseas player as he has a UK passport.

He missed the second half of their 2017 County Championship-winning campaign with a serious back injury.

"I'm really thankful to the club for putting their faith in me after the injury I had a few years back," Quinn told the club website.