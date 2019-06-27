Matt Quinn: Essex fast bowler signs deal until end of 2021 season

Matt Quinn appeals for a wicket
Matt Quinn has taken five wickets in four games for Essex this season

Essex fast-bowler Matt Quinn has signed a new contract with the county until the end of the 2021 season.

New Zealander Quinn, 26, joined Essex in December 2015 but is not an overseas player as he has a UK passport.

He missed the second half of their 2017 County Championship-winning campaign with a serious back injury.

"I'm really thankful to the club for putting their faith in me after the injury I had a few years back," Quinn told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you