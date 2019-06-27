Matt Quinn: Essex fast bowler signs deal until end of 2021 season
Essex fast-bowler Matt Quinn has signed a new contract with the county until the end of the 2021 season.
New Zealander Quinn, 26, joined Essex in December 2015 but is not an overseas player as he has a UK passport.
He missed the second half of their 2017 County Championship-winning campaign with a serious back injury.
"I'm really thankful to the club for putting their faith in me after the injury I had a few years back," Quinn told the club website.