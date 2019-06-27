Marnus Labuschagne: Glamorgan line up return for Australia batsman

Marnus Labuschagne made his Test debut against Pakistan

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says he has already discussed a possible return for in-form Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne.

Labuschagne, 25, was signed on a short-term contract to cover compatriot Shaun Marsh during the World Cup.

He has scored 851 Championship runs in eight matches to help Glamorgan to the top of Division Two.

"Hopefully we can keep him for a long time after this season and try to re-sign him," said Maynard.

"We want to have a good relationship with him and make this the county of his choice if he does come back to the UK. He's proved to be a great signing all round, not just for the runs but his manner in the field, the energy that he gives the team, he's terrific."

Labuschagne played in Australia's most recent Test against Sri Lanka in February and is likely to be in contention for the Ashes series against England in August, despite the expected return of batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner after suspension.

So when did Maynard see enough to convince him of the need to re-sign the South African-born star?

"I did that after his first net with us!" he added.

"He's a workaholic, always looking to improve his batting, but I haven't tried to change much in his game, just to make him a bit more defensively sound for this country. But I haven't tried to stifle him, if anything I've given him more freedom to play."

Labuschagne is currently the leading Championship run-scorer, in addition to claiming 16 wickets with his leg-spin.

His contribution has helped turn Glamorgan, who finished bottom in 2018, into serious promotion contenders.

He is currently due to leave Glamorgan in July.

Fellow new batsmen Billy Root and Charlie Hemphrey, together with young all-rounder Dan Douthwaite, have helped Glamorgan's resurgence.

Maynard is interim head coach this summer - his second spell in the job - but deflects credit onto his squad.

"It's a good place to be, the lads have got the rewards for the hard work they've put in on the field. It's the players, the bowling group, the fielders who back them up, who are doing it," he said.

"We as the coaching and back-room staff are trying to create the environment that allows them to do that."

Glamorgan, who have played more games than nearly all their Division Two rivals, next face mid-table Worcestershire in Cardiff on Sunday, 30 June.