Interpro series: Leaders Leinster Lightning defeated by Northern Knights in Dublin
Leaders Leinster Lightning have suffered a comprehensive seven-wicket defeat by Northern Knights in their 50-over interprovincial game in Dublin.
Leinster were reduced to 4-3 early on in their innings but recovered to 75-4 before being bowled out for 114.
Knights made 115-3 in reply to take victory with 29 overs to spare.
The in-form Knights move to within a point of Leinster in the table as they built on their three Twenty20 wins at the weekend.
The inter-pro action now takes a break until the end of July when the same two teams meet in a three-day game at Malahide.
Leinster found themselves in trouble early on at Pembroke with Jack Tector (3), Gareth Delany (0) and Lorcan Tucker (1) falling in the first 3.1 overs.
A fourth-wicket partnership of 71 between Simi Singh (44) and Andrew Balbirnie (41) gave the hosts hope but they were all out after 35.3 overs.
Jacob Mulder (3-5) and Shane Getkate (3-19) were the pick of the Irish bowlers, while Mark Adair took two wickets and Graeme McCarter and James Cameron-Dow one apiece.
Northern Knights took just 21.5 overs to reach their target, with Gary Wilson (35 not out) and Harry Tector (35 not out) putting together a partnership of 71 to see them through.
Mark Adair contributed 27 and Peter Chase ended with figures of 2-36.