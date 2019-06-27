England v India: World Cup hosts should remove shackles, says James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow is yet to hit a century in the World Cup, after scoring four in 2018

England should "take off the shackles" and blast their way back into World Cup form, says James Anderson.

The hosts might need to win their remaining group matches against India and New Zealand to reach the semi-finals after back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia.

"Part of me wants to see them bat first and go for it - just take the shackles off," Anderson told Test Match Special.

"It feels like when they're chasing, they've gone a bit safe."

England, who face India at Edgbaston on Sunday, went into the tournament ranked as the number one side in the world on the back of dominant batting displays which had seen them both set and chase down huge totals.

Batting first, they hold the world record score after they hammered 481-6 against Australia last summer.

Against West Indies in February, they broke their own one-day international run chase record when overhauling the hosts' 360-8 in Bridgetown.

However, in the losses to Sri Lanka and Australia and also an earlier defeat by Pakistan they failed to chase down totals in the second innings.

"I'd like them to bat first and get a big score on the board," said Anderson, England all-time highest wicket-taker in both Test and one-day cricket.

"It has been a disappointing couple of games for England, but I still fancy them to get through this, come out the other side and start playing well again.

"There's such quality in that team that I don't think they will keep putting in poor performances. They'll find a way of getting out of this rut which they're in.

"They have to."