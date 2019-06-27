Nicholas Pooran: Yorkshire sign West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman for T20 Blast

Nicholas Pooran made 63 against England in the World Cup earlier this month

Yorkshire have signed West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran for part of the T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old will be available for five games for the Vikings from the start of the competition on 19 July.

He has been ever-present for West Indies in the current World Cup, scoring 63 in their defeat by England at the Hampshire Bowl.

"I'm very excited to be joining Yorkshire," Pooran said. "It will be a new and exciting experience for me."

He will return to the West Indies squad in time for their home T20 international series against India, which begins on 3 August in Florida.