Sir Everton Weekes: West Indies cricketing great suffers heart attack

Sir Everton Weekes's run of consecutive Test centuries only came to an end when he was run out for 90 closing in on a sixth

West Indies cricketing great Sir Everton Weekes is in intensive care after suffering a heart attack overnight in Barbados.

The 94-year-old, who registered 4,455 runs in 48 Tests at an average of 58.61, is being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown.

Weekes made his Test debut against England in Bridgetown in 1947-48.

The Barbadian remains the only man to record centuries in five consecutive Test innings, a feat achieved in 1949.

Weekes became known as one of the famous 'Three Ws' of the West Indies, alongside compatriots Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott.

He decided to retire after struggling with injury against Pakistan in 1957-58 and received a knighthood in 1995.