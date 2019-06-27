County Championship: Durham off bottom of Division Two by beating Sussex at Hove

Sussex's overnight pair Stiian van Zyl and nightwatchman Olie Robinson batted throughout almost the whole of the morning session at Hove

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Durham 384: Bancroft 158; Jordan 4-58 & 284-3 dec: Lees 143, Harte 77 Sussex 232: Carse 5-43 & 240: Robinson 59, Van Zyl 48, Jordan 44; Raine 6-27 Rushworth 4-11 Durham (23 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by 196 runs Scorecard

Durham fast bowler Ben Raine inspired his side with a stunning burst either side of lunch at Hove to earn a second County Championship win in three games.

Resuming on 59-3, Sussex batted almost the whole morning session before Raine had Stiaan van Zyl (48) caught behind.

Raine then struck three more times on the restart to reduce Sussex to 143-7.

Chris Jordan helped Ollie Robinson (59) resist but Raine struck twice more to claim a career-best 6-27 as Sussex were bowled out for 240 to lose by 196 runs.

After a morning's dogged resistance between nightwatchman Robinson and van Zyl, it was in the last over before lunch that Sussex's salvage mission began to run aground.

Raine had van Zyl caught behind for 48, to end the South African's 188-ball three-and-half-hour stay at the crease.

Then, with the first ball after lunch, Laurie Evans, a second innings centurion at Kidderminster last week, went the same way, also edging Raine to Ned Eckersley.

Home skipper Ben Brown survived the hat-trick ball but, four overs later, Raine again twice got two wickets in an over, as he bagged both Brown and David Wiese lbw.

England all-rounder Jordan (44) and Robinson at least helped take the game beyond the afternoon session.

But, after Robinson was caught spectacularly at third slip by Jack Burnham off Chris Rushworth, Raine returned to take the final two wickets - Jordan, caught behind and last man Aaron Thomason, caught by visiting captain Cameron Bancroft.

Ahead of this Sunday's first-ever visit to Sedbergh School to face Division Two promotion hopefuls Lancashire, Durham will climb two places to eighth in the table, once the Northants-Leicestershire game has been completed.

Third-placed Sussex also play again on Sunday, at homer to Northants, who are now bottom.