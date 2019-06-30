County Championship: Northants fight back at Sussex through Saif Zaib half-century

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson took four of the first six Northants wickets to fall

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Northamptonshire 273: Zaib 54, Wakely 36; Robinson 6-63 Sussex 7-2: Chopra 5; Sanderson 1-3 Northamptonshire (2 pts) lead Sussex (3 pts) by 266 runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire fought back well on the first day against Sussex with lower-order runs and early wickets.

Ollie Robinson (6-63) trapped Ricardo Vasconcelos in the opening over before helping reduce Northants to 99-6.

Saif Zaib (54) led some stout lower order resistance before last-wicket pair Nathan Buck (34 not out) and Ben Sanderson (28) put on 68 together to take the visitors to 273.

Sussex then lost both openers cheaply before stumps to close on 7-2 in reply.

The hosts looked set to bowl out their visitors for a meagre total, but three of Northants' last four partnerships each made half-century stands, with the final four wickets adding 174.

Having made 24 in an eighth-wicket stand of 54 with Zaib, Brett Hutton trapped on-loan Essex opener Varun Chopra (5) and then caught Philip Salt (1) off Sanderson, in Sussex's reply.