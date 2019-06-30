County Championship: Marnus Labuschagne century puts Glamorgan on top against Pears

Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne has now made 957 County Championship runs this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Glamorgan 354-6: Labuschagne 106, Lloyd 97, Selman 67; D'Oliveira 4-63 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Glamorgan 4 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne's classy century helped Glamorgan reach 354-6 after being put in by Worcestershire in Cardiff.

But a three-wicket burst in nine balls by leg-spinner Brett D'Oliveira hauled the visitors back into the game.

Nick Selman's patient 67 and a season's best 97 for captain David Lloyd helped Glamorgan to four batting bonus points.

Labuschagne has now taken his tally to 957 Championship runs with his fourth hundred in nine games.

The 25-year-old Ashes candidate looked to be playing a different game from everyone else in a chanceless innings, taking the pressure off his batting partners, ,.

But the spin of D'Oliveira paid dividends despite an expensive first spell as he returned after tea to devastating effect.

The former England Lions all-rounder added the wicket of Lloyd in his final over of the day after the Glamorgan captain looked to have done enough to deserve a century with an assured knock.

Glamorgan still held the upper hand going into the second day, but D'Oliviera has at least kept Worcestershire in contention.

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"Especially after being put into bat, it's pleasing to see where we've got to in the game, although we let ourselves down in the last session losing two too many wickets.

"That shows how far we've come since last season when we're disappointed at getting 350.

"It's nice to spend some time in the middle and contribute. I felt good after a long net on Friday doing a few technical things, and just seeing the ball and reacting on instinct.

"Marnus is incredible. He's very confident and seeing the ball well, with the hunger to keep scoring. It's nice to bat with him because he just whacks it everywhere.

"It would be nice to keep the captaincy record clean (filling in for Chris Cooke), but it'll be nice to have Cooky back after a frustrating time for him to strengthen us even more though Tom Cullen's done a fantastic job."

Pears bowling coach Alan Richardson told BBC Hereford and Worcester:

"Both sides will see some positives but Glamorgan have probably just pipped it.

"We looked at the wicket and thought it would do a bit more than it has done, and Glamorgan applied themselves well.

"Dolly has swung it back towards us because we were staring down the barrel at one stage.

"It was about him getting overs under his belt and applying some pressure.

"We had to try something a bit different and thankfully it came off."