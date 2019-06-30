County Championship: Billy Godleman puts Derbyshire on top against Middlesex

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman hit a hundred against his former county

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 372-4: Godleman 102, Hudson-Prentice 99, Reece 96 Middlesex: Yet to bat Derbyshire 4 pts, Middlesex 1 pt Scorecard

Captain Billy Godleman hit his fastest Championship hundred as Derbyshire reached 372-4 against Middlesex.

Godleman passed his ton from 115 balls, after putting together an opening partnership of 167 with Luis Reece.

Nathan Sowter had Godleman caught behind for 102, while Reece holed out four short of his century.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice looked on course to reach three figures on his Championship debut for Derbyshire, but fell for 99.

The 23-year-old was caught at mid-wicket off Tom Helm, who added the wicket of Alex Hughes for a duck later in the same over.

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman:

"We definitely would have batted first if the coin had gone up so I was ready to bat this morning.

"Some mornings you feel you are moving quite nicely. Having played here a fair bit, there's generally a ball with your name on it. When I've played at my best on this ground it's when I've been more positive.

"I personally find opening the batting very difficult as an occupation so the days you play well and manage to get three figures, I cherish them a lot."

Middlesex head coach Stuart Law:

"When we spoke about it this morning we realised Derbyshire were missing two of their better players and we really needed to capitalise on that first up.

"You really want to make a statement, set a tone in the field particularly and we made a real point of that this morning but we failed to do so.

"We dropped not one but three chances and took a wicket off a no ball as well so we made it very difficult for ourselves. "We only have ourselves to blame."