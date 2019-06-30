County Championship: Yorkshire opener Will Fraine makes maiden first class ton v Surrey

Will Fraine struck 121 for Yorkshire's second team on the same ground earlier this month

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one): Yorkshire 327: Fraine 106, Lyth 55, Patterson 46; Clark 5-77 Surrey 48-0: Stoneman 28* Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 279 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire opener Will Fraine scored his maiden first-class century before Jordan Clark led the response with the ball for defending champions Surrey.

Fraine (106) and Adam Lyth (55) put on 116 for the opening wicket, batting through most of the morning session.

But Clark (5-77) took his first five-wicket haul as Surrey fought back to restrict the hosts from 187-1 to 205-5.

Steven Patterson (46) led a tail-end rearguard as they made 327 before Surrey closed on 48-0 in reply.

Both sides were coming off the back of games against Warwickshire, with Surrey having claimed their first win of the season at The Oval last week and Yorkshire narrowly beaten by three wickets the week before at York.

The White Rose seemed set for a profitable day batting first at North Marine Parade before Lyth fell first.

Fraine, whose highest score in his three previous championship appearances had been 42, went on to strike 18 fours and a six in his first ton.

It came a week after making 121 for the second team against Kent on the same ground.

Surrey's persistence with the ball saw Clark ably supported by two wickets apiece for Morne Morkel and Sam Curran before openers Mark Stoneman (28 not out) and Dean Elgar (14 not out) safely negotiated 14 overs against the new ball.

Yorkshire centurion Will Fraine:

"It's nice to get that monkey off my back. I've been feeling good this year, scoring well in the seconds and have felt good in the previous couple of games in the first team. I just haven't kicked on after a couple of nice starts. It was awesome being out there. It's a very proud day for myself and my family.

"Lythy is a top class player and has been a great servant for the club. He makes my life easier. He is a very calming influence. We gel quite well.

"Surrey are the champions and have a very good attack, so it's nice to do it against them. This is my fifth county game and my third against Surrey. I keep playing against them and Morne Morkel."

Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio London:

"To turn it around and get them out for 327 from where they were at 187-1, it's a really good effort from us after a tricky first session.

"It's a good pitch and there wasn't a lot of lateral movement. It's a fast-scoring ground with a quick outfield, so it was hard to keep them under the rate we normally would've liked.

"I'm really happy with the five wickets. To bowl with a little bit more consistency I might be even happier, but it's a great thing to work on."