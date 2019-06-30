County Championship: Sean Dickson ton puts Kent on top against Warwickshire

Sean Dickson's hundred was his third of the season in all formats

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one): Kent 338-2: Dickson 146*, Crawley 72, Bell-Drummond 68* Warwickshire: Yet to bat Kent (3pts) have scored 338-2 against Warwickshire (0pts) Scorecard

Sean Dickson hit his best score of the season as Kent amassed 338-2 against an improvised Warwickshire attack.

Injury problems meant the Bears fielded a trio of on-loan seamers at Canterbury and Kent's batsmen took full advantage.

Dickson, who batted throughout the day to finish unbeaten on 146, shared an opening partnership of 132 with Zak Crawley (72).

Daniel Bell-Drummond helped Dickson to build on that strong foundation as he contributed an undefeated 68.

Having won the toss, home skipper Heino Kuhn opted to bat and his decision paid dividends as the Warwickshire bowlers were put to the sword.

There was little joy for any of the visitors' loan signings - two of whom, Ben Mike and James Wainman, were making their debuts for the county.

The Bears went wicketless in the opening session and it was medium-pacer Will Rhodes who eventually made the breakthrough soon after lunch, trapping Crawley lbw.

Joe Denly (22) then helped Dickson to add 54 for the second wicket before he fell to part-time bowler Matt Lamb, who claimed only the fifth scalp of his first-class career.

But Dickson advanced to his second Championship ton of the campaign from 212 balls and his partnership with Bell-Drummond had passed 150 by the close.