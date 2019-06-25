England clinch series win over West Indies after washout in Derby

England are on a run of 14 successive wins across all formats

Third women's T20 international, The Pattonair County Ground, Derby: England v West Indies Match abandoned - rain

England clinched their women's Twenty20 series against West Indies after the third and final match was washed out in Derby.

No play was possible because of rain and the match, which was due to start at 19:00 BST, was abandoned at 20:25.

England win the series 1-0 after a 42-run win in the second match followed another wash-out in the opener.

The series was England's final international action before the Ashes begins on 2 July.

The series starts with a three-match one-day international series, followed by a one-off Test and three T20s.

England also beat West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series between the sides earlier this month.

"You always want to win," England captain Heather Knight said. "As a side the pleasing thing was that we have carried the momentum from the winter into the summer.

"We are as best prepared as we can be for the Aussies."

You can follow live clips, radio and text coverage of the Ashes on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, and on the BBC Sport website and app.