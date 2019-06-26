County Championship: Surrey beat Warwickshire to earn first win of 2019

Gareth Batty followed Tuesday's key late removal of Sam Hain with two more scalps to finish with 4-34

County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day four): Surrey 194 & 325: Stoneman 71, Elgar 53, S Curran 52, Clarke 49; Miles 5-91 Warwickshire 230 & 215: Sibley 73, Rhodes 43; Batty 4-34 Surrey (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by 74 runs Scorecard

Reigning champions Surrey claimed the final seven wickets in just 108 minutes at The Oval to earn their first win of the season against Warwickshire.

After resuming on 148-3, needing 142 to win on the final day, the Bears quickly lost nightwatchman Craig Miles.

At 190-4, the Bears looked on course but they then folded, losing three wickets for no runs in seven balls, capped by Tim Ambrose's run-out mix-up.

Despite Dom Sibley's 73, they were bowled out for 215 to lose by 74 runs.

Sibley was eighth man out when he returned a catch to 6ft 4ins former South African paceman Morne Morkel, who did well to stoop low to take it.

The Warwickshire opener was still reeling from his part in the key loss of Ambrose three overs earlier, which followed Sam Curran quickly removing both Adam Hose and Matt Lamb in the space of four deliveries.

Sibley turned it to mid-wicket, took a step down the pitch before stopping. He then seemed to call Ambrose for a single, but the latter had half-turned back towards the bowler's end, and although he set off he was too late.

When Sibley then followed just a minute short of five hours at the crease, that was effectively the end of Warwickshire's hopes, and although skipper Jeetan Patel struck a couple of boundaries, he too suffered an ignominious end, coming down the wicket to be stumped off Gareth Batty.

And it was the former Worcestershire and England spinner who finished off Warwickshire by taking a return catch of his own off Oliver Hannon-Dalby for figures of 4-34.

Surrey's win atoned for last month's 130-run defeat at Edgbaston. and lifted them back above the Bears to fifth in the table at the half-way point of the season.

They are now 45 points off top spot, and 34 points clear of bottom club Nottinghamshire, who are 26 adrift of Warwickshire, who have dropped to seventh.

Surrey skipper Rory Burns told BBC Radio London:

"I'm very pleased to win at last. We had an honest review in the dressing room after day one and agreed our performance wasn't good enough and was way below the standards we set for ourselves.

"The way we came back from that and the way we batted and bowled for the rest of the game was pretty good. The third innings is always crucial in four-day cricket. We managed to give ourselves a comfortable lead, one we felt we could bowl at.

"We held the game in our hands this morning and were looking to break it open, then Sam Curran came on, had one of his magic little spells and, all of a sudden, we took three wickets on 190.

"A run-out always helps, of course, but that little spell turned the game around. We stuck in there, stuck to our process and came out on top."

Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel told BBC WM:

"I'm not despondent at all. We've come to the home ground of the reigning champions and toughed it out on a pitch we knew was always going to suit them.

"It was a tough week for both batting sides, but they bowled very well for long periods and, in some ways, probably deserved this quick spell of wickets. That's what happens in games of cricket. You battle day in and day out and suddenly you get your rewards in a rush, and I felt Surrey probably deserved that.

"We missed some moments in the game, but that happens especially with a young side like ours and a team that's still learning. The words that came out from the guys were; enjoyment, fighting, desire, passion and a real longing to go out and perform for 'The Bear'.

"If that's what we've got from the last seven games and from this week in particular then, in my eyes, we've won overall."