Cricket World Cup: England not panicking after Australia loss, says Eoin Morgan

England are not cracking under the pressure of being hosts and favourites for the World Cup, says Eoin Morgan.

Tuesday's defeat by Australia left England needing to win at least one, maybe both, of their final two games against India and New Zealand if they are to reach the semi-finals.

"We are in charge of how we go from here on in," England captain Morgan told Test Match Special.

"We win two games, we definitely go through."

He added: "It's a matter of producing a performance in one, if not both, of the next two games."

England have swept all before them since the last World Cup and entered this tournament as the top-ranked side.

The defeat by Pakistan in their second match did not seem likely to affect their last-four hopes, but they have now suffered two chastening losses in the space of five days.

Firstly they failed to chase 233 and went down to a shock reverse against Sri Lanka at Headingley, then they were thoroughly outplayed to lose by 64 runs to Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

Now they move on to meet India, probably the best side in the tournament, at Edgbaston on Sunday, before finishing the round-robin stage against unbeaten New Zealand at Chester-le-Street next Wednesday.

They will certainly have to win one game and, depending on the results of Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh, maybe both.

"Confidence is not where it was at the start of the tournament," Morgan admitted.

"I think it's a matter of rebuilding it. India is going to be a tough challenge on Sunday, as is New Zealand. It's a matter of going back to our strengths.

"Normally when we lose games of cricket, we go back to what we do well. We'll still strive to do that for Sunday's game."

After winning the toss and deciding to field in what appeared helpful conditions, England often bowled too short.

With captain Aaron Finch making a century, Australia moved to 173-1, only for an England improvement to restrict them to 285-7.

In the chase, England were reduced to 53-4 and, despite 89 from Ben Stokes, were bowled out for 221.

Morgan, however, said the defeat was not "hugely disappointing".

"Our fate is in our own hands in the next two games we play," said the Dublin-born batsman.

"Everything we need to turn around is quite simple. The basics of the game let us down in the last couple of games. Hopefully we will improve on them moving forward."