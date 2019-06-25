Cricket World Cup: What does Australia loss mean for England's World Cup chances?
It has got a whole lot more difficult for England to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Eoin Morgan's side fell to a crushing defeat against Australia at Lord's, their third loss of the group stage.
England now have two matches remaining and must win both - against the tournament's only two unbeaten teams, India and New Zealand - to guarantee qualification.
They stay fourth in the table, with the top four teams progressing, but can be overtaken by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Pakistan have a crucial game against New Zealand on Wednesday and will likely have to win to stay in the hunt.
It is better news for Australia fans. They are the first team to book a semi-final spot.
|World Cup group table
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|T
|NR
|RR
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0.906
|12
|2
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1.306
|11
|3
|India
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0.809
|9
|4
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1.051
|8
|5
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|-0.133
|7
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|-1.119
|6
|7
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|-1.265
|5
|8
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|0.190
|3
|9
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|0
|1
|-0.324
|3
|10
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-1.634
|0
The remaining fixtures
England: India, New Zealand.
Sri Lanka: South Africa, West Indies, India.
Bangladesh: India, Pakistan.
Pakistan: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh.