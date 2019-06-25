Cricket World Cup: What does Australia loss mean for England's World Cup chances?

It has got a whole lot more difficult for England to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Eoin Morgan's side fell to a crushing defeat against Australia at Lord's, their third loss of the group stage.

England now have two matches remaining and must win both - against the tournament's only two unbeaten teams, India and New Zealand - to guarantee qualification.

They stay fourth in the table, with the top four teams progressing, but can be overtaken by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Pakistan have a crucial game against New Zealand on Wednesday and will likely have to win to stay in the hunt.

It is better news for Australia fans. They are the first team to book a semi-final spot.

World Cup group table
RankTeamPWLTNRRRPts
1Australia761000.90612
2New Zealand650011.30611
3India540010.8099
4England743001.0518
5Bangladesh73301-0.1337
6Sri Lanka62202-1.1196
7Pakistan62301-1.2655
8West Indies614010.1903
9South Africa71501-0.3243
10Afghanistan70700-1.6340

The remaining fixtures

England: India, New Zealand.

Sri Lanka: South Africa, West Indies, India.

Bangladesh: India, Pakistan.

Pakistan: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh.

