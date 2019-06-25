Brian Lara: West Indies legend in hospital following chest pain
-
- From the section Cricket
Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has been taken to hospital in Mumbai with chest pain.
The 50-year-old is in India to perform out media duties during the World Cup in England.
Lara holds the records for the highest individual innings in both Test matches and first-class cricket.
"Our prayers go out to Brian Lara, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to chest pains," said a statement on Twitter from Cricket West Indies.
"On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery."
Lara amassed 11,953 runs in 131 Tests, which was a world record until he was overtaken by India batsman Sachin Tendulkar in October 2008, and a further 10,405 in 299 one-day internationals.
In 1994, he made the highest first-class score - 501 not out - for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston and 10 years later compiled a record unbeaten 400 against England in Antigua.
More to follow.