County Championship: Leaders Somerset lose to Essex at Chelmsford

Jamie Porter signed a new contract with Essex on Monday, which runs until the end of the 2021 season

County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Essex 216 & 183: Cook 47; Groenewald 5-51 Somerset 131: Porter 5-51 & 117: Gregory 40; Porter 4-22, Beard 3-22 Essex (20 pts) beat Somerset (3 pts) by 151 runs Scorecard

Division One leaders Somerset slipped to their first Championship defeat of the season at Chelmsford, losing a low-scoring game to Essex by 151 runs.

Jamie Porter took 4-22 to end with match figures of 9-73 as Somerset, chasing 269 to win, were 117 all out.

The seamer removed Somerset openers Tom Abell and Azhar Ali inside three overs.

Aaron Beard (3-22) also chipped in to seal an Essex win that moved the hosts up to second place in the table, 13 points behind Somerset.

Somerset, who are seeking a first County Championship title in their history, won five of their first six matches to build a healthy advantage at the top.

However, at the halfway point of the season, 2017 champions Essex are well in the title hunt alongside Hampshire and Yorkshire, who trail the leaders by 27 and 34 points respectively.

Somerset went into day three already 249 behind and took the remaining four Essex wickets for only 19 runs, Tim Groenewald (5-51) and Lewis Gregory (3-37) wrapping up their second innings for 183.

After being reduced to 7-2 by Porter, any chance of a successful Somerset run chase ended with wickets falling in three consecutive overs either side of lunch.

James Hildreth (32) edged behind after being cramped for room by a Peter Siddle bouncer, before Harmer and Porter left Somerset 67-6 to all-but finish the contest, despite Gregory smashing 40 off 34 balls.