County Championship: Surrey and Warwickshire nicely poised going into final day at The Oval

Warwickshire fast bowler Craig Miles took five of the seven Surrey wickets to fall in the day for his 14th five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, but his first for the Bears

County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day three): Surrey 194 & 325: Stoneman 71, Elgar 53, S Curran 52, Clarke 49; Miles 5-91, Patel 3-65 Warwickshire 230 & 148-3: Sibley 52*, Rhodes 43; Batty 2-18 Warwickshire (4 pts) need a further 142 runs to beat Surrey (3 pts) Scorecard

Surrey and Warwickshire both ended day three at The Oval in position to win after three more hard-fought sessions.

Resuming their second innings on 141-3, Dean Elgar (53), Sam Curran (52) and Bears old boy Rikki Clarke (49) helped Surrey reach 325, Bears paceman Craig Miles finishing with 5-91.

That left the Bears 290 to win and they ended on 148-3, needing 142 more runs.

Ex-Surrey opener Dom Sibley holds the key on 52 not out following two wickets in the final session for Gareth Batty.

Despite the loss of of a seemingly well-set Sam Hain for 26, four overs from the end of an intriguing day's play, Sibley saw it through with nightwatchman Miles.

Although he has so far hit just five fours in his 111-ball stay, he tenaciously went past 50 for the sixth time this season in only seven Championship matches.

Miles produced a fine comeback after the former Gloucestershire man was hit for 21 off his first over the previous evening.

He removed Ben Foakes for 12 and Elgar for 53 in the morning session before going on to complete his first five-wicket haul for the Bears - and make it 13 scalps in two matches since being recalled following early season struggles.

He also dismissed Curran, then both Jordan Clark and Morne Morkel caught behind, to take Bears keeper Tim Ambrose past 1,000 dismissals in all professional cricket.

Warwickshire's openers got to 70 before former England off-spinner Batty's faster ball, in only his second over, removed first-innings half-centurion Will Rhodes for 43.

For Surrey skipper Batty, who is already well past 1,000 total career victims overall, that was his 300th first-class wicket for the county. And he then struck again to prise out Hain, who he lured forward off balance, to be smartly stumped by Foakes.