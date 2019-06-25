County Championship: Ned Eckersley ton helps Durham gain upper hand over Sussex

Ned Eckersley's last Championship century was 158 for Leicestershire against Derbyshire in May 2017

County Championship Division One, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two): Durham 384: Bancroft 158, Eckersley 115; Jordan 4-58 Sussex 231-9: Rawlins 56*, Wiese 56; Carse 4-42 Sussex (3 pts) trail Durham (7 pts) by 153 runs Scorecard

Ned Eckersley hit his first century in the Championship for over two years as Durham gained the upper hand on day two against Sussex in Hove.

Eckersley made 118 and shared a club record sixth-wicket stand of 282 with captain Cameron Bancroft.

Opener Bancroft, 120 not out overnight, progressed to 158 before the visitors were all out for 384.

Sussex were 2-3 in reply, but David Wiese (56) and Delray Rawlins (56 not out) steered them to 231-9 at stumps.

The home side need another four runs on the third morning to ensure they do not have to follow-on.

Durham resumed on 259-5 and Eckersley brought up his hundred off 221 balls with two runs off Aaron Thomason.

But his dismissal, caught and bowled by spinner Luke Wells, was the catalyst for a collapse which saw their last five wickets go down for 12 runs in six overs, with Rawlins picking up 3-19.

Wells edged to first slip in the opening over of Sussex's reply and Will Beer and Harry Finch followed for ducks.

They were 110-7 when Chris Jordan fell to paceman Brydon Carse (4-42), but Wiese and Rawlins put on 109 - with Rawlins hitting a six to reach his fifty - before Wiese was lbw to Liam Trevaskis.