Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard sign new Essex contracts

Jamie Porter played a key role in Essex winning the County Championship title in 2017

Essex bowlers Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2021 season.

Porter has taken 277 first-class wickets for the club, including 75 when Essex won a first Championship title for 25 years in 2017.

The 26-year-old took five wickets on day two of his side's Championship match with leaders Somerset.

Beard, 21, took 4-23 in five overs - his best in the competition - to bring his first-class wicket total to 25.

"I'm a local lad so playing for Essex really means a lot me," said the Chelmsford-born seamer.

Porter, who made his Essex debut in 2014, added: "Everyone in the dressing room believes further titles and honours are not far away."

Head coach Anthony McGrath described Porter as as "massive player" who is "one of the best bowlers in the country".