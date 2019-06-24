Cricket World Cup: England's Jason Roy ruled out of Australia match

England's Jason Roy had a net at Lord's on Monday but is not ready to face Australia on Tuesday

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup: England v Australia Venue: Lord's Date: Tuesday, June 25 Coverage: Watch in-play clips & highlights on the BBC Sport website, live Test Match Special radio commentary & text updates on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sport website

England opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of Tuesday's World Cup match against Australia at Lord's.

Roy tore his hamstring in the defeat of West Indies on 14 June and has already missed the win over Afghanistan and loss to Sri Lanka.

Scans have shown an improvement and he was able to hit balls in the nets on Monday, but he has not been deemed fit enough for Tuesday's match.

James Vince will deputise, with Roy hoping to face India on Sunday.

Speaking on Friday, Roy told the Test Match Special podcast he was aiming to face Australia but, if he was not fit enough for that game, his fitness would be reviewed "game by game".

"It can't be 'I'll definitely be back for this game or that game'," he said. "It's something we have to manage day by day."

England need to win at least one of their final three group games against Australia, India and New Zealand in order to progress to the semi-finals.

England coach Trevor Bayliss has previously stated Roy will not be rushed back.

"We're not going to risk him, that's for sure," said the Australian.

"We'll play each game as it comes and get the medical people to let us know whether they think he is right for the next game."